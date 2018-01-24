Passenger Ship Safety Miami 2018 Preview

Passenger Ship Safety Miami is set to take place Jan. 30 – 31 in South Florida, with a number of key cruise line speakers set to participate alongside industry suppliers, class societies and other stakeholders.

The event’s goal is to bring together leading experts from the cruise industry to discuss the practical aspects of international and national regulations impacting the design and operation of vessels.

The event will focus on cutting-edge design of newbuilds, equipment and technology to enhance the safety of passengers and vessels. Topics to be covered include damage stability and control, life-saving appliance maintenance and training, fire suppression systems, evacuation analysis and more.

Speakers representing the cruise industry include Martina Gallus, Director - Deck and Safety Assets, Carnival Cruise Line; Gerry Ellis, Director Safety and OHS Policy, Carnival Corporation; Tracy Murrell, Vice President Maritime Safety, Royal Caribbean Cruises; and Alana Faber, Vice President Operations, Adventure Canada.

January 30 will see the niche program concentrate on next-generation ship design and emergency technology; while the second day features a full program on life-saving appliances and contingency planning.

Supplier presentations include innovative technology from Marioff (water mist fire protection); Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue (LNG incident response); GTT North America (LNG vessel design); Lloyd's Register (fire system design); Waterford Mask Systems (innovations in fire safety); and Transport Canada (preparing for the Canadian Arctic), among others.

Attendance is expected to be up year-over-year, following a successful inaugural event in Florida in early 2017.