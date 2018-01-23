Andrew Poulton Joins Compass Speakers

Compass Speakers and Entertainment announced today the addition of Andrew Poulton to the team at its Fort Lauderdale, Florida headquarters.

Previously with Silversea Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises (formerly Radisson Seven Seas Cruises), and Cunard Line, Poulton brings more than 35 years of industry experience to his position as Director, Onboard Programs - Enrichment Division.

Working alongside Jennifer Korn, who has been a part of the Compass Team since March 2010, together, they will be responsible for booking the roster of destination, destination-related, world affairs and special interest speakers for the company's clients, according to a statement.

“With an unprecedented cruise ship orderbook at 94 ships, and the doubling in size of our headquarters, the timing could not be more perfect,” said Niklas Sardana III, President and CEO of Compass Speakers. “Andrew’s expertise on so many facets of our industry, provides a valuable contribution to the continued growth of the company.”

Poulton holds a Master of Arts Degree from Worcester College, University of Oxford, England, and began his career in 1980 in Product/Brand Management for Cunard Line in both London and New York, later being promoted to Assistant Vice President of Marketing Planning. In 1996, Poulton joined Radisson Seven Seas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as their Director of Marketing, where he remained until 2009. From 2010 to 2017, he worked for Silversea Cruises as Manager of Enrichment and Entertainment Programs.

October 2017 marked Compass Speakers’ 20th anniversary. Since 1997, Compass Speakers has provided more than 48 luxury and premium vessels with their onboard speakers, art, bridge, golf, yoga and Pilates instructors, clergy, and Gentlemen Hosts. Clients include Azamara Club Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, SeaDream Yacht Club, Silversea Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.