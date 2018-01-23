SkySea Launches New Music Show

SAMAJAM@SkySea

SAMAJAM is coming to SkySea’s Golden Era, a new music show allowing audience participation, according to a statement from the Chinese cruise line.

Sailing from Shanghai on Jan. 24, the new show will allow all guests to participate, SkySea said.

SkySea and SAMAJAM will also offer special customized performances for corporate events aboard.

Ken Muskat, CEO of SkySea Cruise Line, said: "SAMAJAM@SkySea is yet another way of proving we are the industry leader when it comes to themes and special events. Following the very popular SkySea Voice which launched in 2016 and SkySea Forums which launched in 2017, the addition of SAMAJAM being offered on every cruise in 2018 fits perfectly with our vision to offer our guests unique and interactive opportunities only found on SkySea Cruise Line. “We are honored to partner with SAMAJAM, a truly creative and reputable entertainment company."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report