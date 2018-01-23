Royal Caribbean Welcomes Millionth Guest from Singapore

Royal Caribbean International today celebrated its millionth guest sailing from Singapore.

Singaporean Mr Wong Sin Fatt, 52, boarded Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas earlier this afternoon in full surprise as he was welcomed and cheered by Royal Caribbean crew and staff in the millionth guest countdown at the ship’s gangway, teh company said.

The celebration continued at the ship’s Viking Crown Lounge, where both the ship’s Captain Claus Andersen and Sean Treacy, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, presented to Wong the millionth guest prize package.

Wong can look forward to a free cruise holiday for him and his sibling in his stateroom for his current four-night Penang & Phuket Cruise sponsored by Royal Caribbean, plus VIP treatment for both. In addition, the cruise line is treating both of them to onboard credit of $300.

Wong also receives a cruise certificate worth US$1,000 for his next cruise holiday.

Treacy said: “We have been looking forward to this day to welcome our millionth guest and thanking him in a big ‘Royal’ way. Crossing this milestone in a span of 10 years here represents a true achievement for us, and this would not have been possible without the strong support of all our guests and key stakeholders including the Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group which partner us on fly-cruise marketing, as well as the two cruise terminals in Singapore.

“We are happy that more and more people are cruising with us as we bring more and larger ships to Singapore and the region over the last decade, growing from a 2,000-guest ship 10 years ago to three ships double the size today. They include our newest Quantum Class ship Ovation of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas which will be back for more sailings later this year. We hope to continue making Royal Caribbean International a top vacation choice in Asia – and that we can expect our next millionth guest very soon.”