Princess Boosts Vietnam Capacity

Majestic Princess In Phu My (Ho Chi Minh City) in June 2017

Princess Cruises announced it will boost guest capacity in Vietnam by over 40 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, citing local demand.

In 2017, Princess Cruises carried over 58,000 guests on 22 sailings to Vietnamese ports such as Phu My, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Cai Lan.

In 2018, Princess Cruises’ six ships – Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess, Diamond Princess, Golden Princess, Sun Princess and Coral Princess - will be deployed for 31 voyages, bringing over 80,000 guests to Vietnam throughout the year, the company said. 

“Vietnam has become an increasingly popular destination for our guests from USA, Australia, and Europe as well as Asian countries, and cruising is one of the best ways to explore this magnificent part of the world. In response to this demand, we have significantly expanded our itineraries to offer passengers a choice of sailings and exciting itinerary options,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director of Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises. 

 

