Windstar Launches “Half the Deposit, All the Luxury” Program

Windstar Cruises, which operates a three-ship fleet of luxury yachts that explore the hidden harbors and secluded coves of the world’s most treasured destinations, is reducing its cruise deposit requirement by 50 percent on all new bookings made October 22 through December 15, 2008, for any 2009 sailing that is not within final payment requirement.

The new program allows guests between October 22 and December 15, 2008, to make a deposit of $375 per person, instead of $750 per person, within three days of booking a Windstar cruise to secure a reservation for 2009 sailings that are outside of the final payment period. The remaining deposit is due January 15, 2009.

“In these challenging economic times, we are offering guests more value by significantly reducing the amount of deposit required on luxurious Windstar cruise vacations,” said Diane Moore, President of Windstar Cruises.

A leader in defining the small ship luxury cruise experience for more than 20 years, Windstar has won the allegiance of a new generation of contemporary travelers who appreciate the line’s luxurious accommodations, alternative dining venues, diversity of shore excursions, complimentary water sports program and deluxe spa facilities. The completed multi-million dollar Degrees of Difference enhancements on all three ships focused on structural and technical operations along with upgrades to guest areas, remodeled bathrooms in staterooms and an expanded beauty salon and spa. Other enhancements include Bose SoundDock speakers for Apple iPod Nanos, wireless Internet, flat screen televisions, luxury linens and mattresses as well as L’Occitane amenities.

Windstar’s award-wining reputation for sophisticated, yet casual elegance has been recognized by some of the most notable names in the travel world. Windstar was recently awarded “Favourite Small-Ship Cruise Line” in the U.K.’s Condé Nast Traveller’s 2008 Readers’ Travel Awards. Windstar received the highest score of any cruise line in the poll and was also only one of three cruise lines that made Condé Nast Traveller’s list of the “Top 100 of the Best the Travel World has to Offer.” Celebrated Living, American Airlines’ prestigious publication for first class passengers, named Windstar Cruises “Best Small-Ship/Mid-Ship Cruise Line” on their 2008 Platinum List for the second time in a row. Readers of Porthole Cruise Magazine awarded Windstar “Most Romantic Cruise Line” and “Best Tall Ship” in the 9th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Windstar has also earned top honors in Travel + Leisure’s World’s 2008 Best Awards and was lauded among “The World’s Best Small Ships” by Condé Nast Traveler readers in 2008.