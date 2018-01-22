Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Alipay Coming to MSC Ships

Alipay

MSC Cruises announced it has established a new partnership with China's leading online payment platform, Alipay, to offer mobile payment solutions on all MSC ships.

The new partnership will allow guests to pay for their onboard purchases and was first rolled out on the China-based MSC Lirica in November 2017.

Next up, the MSC Splendida will get the technology as she moves to the Chinese market to start service from Shanghai in May.

The technology will roll out to more MSC ships, according to a statement, as the company targets Chinese outbound travel. 

 

