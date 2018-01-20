Seattle Hosts Cruise Connections 2018

Cruise Connections 2018, sponsored by the Port of Seattle and Visit Seattle, took place in Seattle on Jan. 19, featuring various panel discussions about the cruise industry.

Speakers included Paul Goodwin, executive vice president of onboard revenue and port and shore operations for Holland America Group; Tom Norwalk, president of Visit Seattle; Michael McLaughlin, director of cruise operations for the Port of Seattle; and Sandra Weir, vice president destination development and government relations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Topics of discussion ranged from shore excursions to becoming a vendor for cruise lines as well as the growth of the industry and top destinations.

According to a statement from the port, "one of the purposes of Cruise Connections is to bring vendors from across the region to cruise representatives so they can find out more about doing business in the cruise industry. The event was held at Bell Harbor Conference Center, which also serves as Norwegian Cruise Lines terminal during the cruise season, and where the Norwegian Bliss will call this year on May 30."