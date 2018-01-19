Poseidon Adds New Cruises and More Antarctic Departures

Poseidon Expeditions announced a head-start on its 2019 and 2020 seasons with additional departures and new destinations.

A brand-new itinerary launching for 12 days, June 3-14, 2019, is From Scotland Highlands to Arctic Glaciers. Guests depart on the Sea Spirit from Leith (Edinburgh), Scotland, and cruise to Norway’s Longyearbyen (Spitsbergen), the company said.

Another new itinerary aboard the Sea Spirit in May of 2019 is the Best of the British Isle. The Sea Spirit will sail from Plymouth, UK, and then proceed along the Scottish.

There is also a second East Greenland cruise, as well as continued deployment round-trip from Reykjavik, which continues to be popular, the company said.

There will also be two departures visiting the Franz Josef Land Archipelago in August 2019.

For the 2019-2020 Antarctic season, Poseidon will sell classic Antarctic Peninsula programs as well as three longer Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands voyages, all utilizing Sea Spirit.

There are also trips aboard the nuclear-powered 50 Years of Victory for the 2019 summer to the "Top of the World," with July 7, July 18 and July 29 departures scheduled.