Carnival Cruise Line Holds Top Spot as Biggest Operator

With the addition of the Carnival Horizon this spring, Carnival Cruise Line will maintain its top spot as the world’s largest cruise brand by passenger capacity, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, with the brand expected to carry well over 4 million guests (double occupancy).

Carnival’s largest regional market by far is the Caribbean, followed by the West Coast and Australia.

Royal Caribbean International, however, continues to inch closer, as it takes delivery of the Symphony of the Seas this spring, upping capacity and also offsetting some capacity that left the fleet when the brand transferred the Legend of the Seas to Marella Cruises last year.

Based on double occupancy, Royal Caribbean will carry over 4 million guests, and is just a few thousand off Carnival’s expected capacity. Some capacity has been offset with less shorter cruises in the Asia market, but is made up for with additional short cruises in the Caribbean. The Caribbean is the Miami-based line’s largest market, followed by Asia and Europe.

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched. See a preview by clicking here.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Order the 2018-2019 edition today.