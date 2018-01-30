Record Cruise Season Predicted for Alaska

Norwegian Pearl in Alaska

Alaska will break its own passenger record in 2018, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, with an estimate of more than 1 million passengers embarking on Alaska cruises this year.

That number is slightly above the 1 million-plus passengers that visited Alaska in 2008, an all-time high, before a head tax sent traffic numbers spiraling downward between 2009 and 2011. Since then, the Alaska market has clawed its way back, posting modest capacity increases year-over-year.

Princess Cruises will be the biggest operator in the region this summer, followed by Holland America Line and Norwegian Cruise Line, according to data in the upcoming 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

A bigger 2019 could be in the works too, with additional tonnage including Cunard, Viking and the Ovation of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International.

