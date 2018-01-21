San Juan Sees 35,000 Cruise Guests in One Week

The cruise business in Puerto Rico is seeing a solid recovery as the Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced that 35,000 cruise guests on 11 different ships visited the port of San Juan between Jan. 15 and 21, representing an economic impact of more than $4.5 million.

The visits overlapped with the San Sebastián Street Festival.

Among the callers were the Viking Sea, Carnival Magic, Carnival Pride, Celebrity Silhouette, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Rotterdam, Summit, Star Pride, Jewel of the Seas and the Disney Wonder.

"It is gratifying to be able to receive this large number of visitors in our ports, showing them our tourist attractions, and the ability of our people to stand up to any adversity and beyond that, to have the opportunity to turn them into our spokespersons to let the world know that Puerto Rico is ready and open for tourism," noted Interim Executive Director of Tourism.Carla Campos.