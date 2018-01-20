Offshore Outpost a New Player in Small-Ship Expedition Cruising

Offering an intimate expedition-style cruise experience on the 12-guest Pacific Provider, Offshore Outpost is wrapping up its debut season which took place in the Sea of Cortez. Alaska is the plan this coming summer, and the company has high hopes for its unique tailored offering.

Dave Mullen, chief expedition officer and founder, saw a need for an active product, offering guests freedom to do what they want, combined with an experienced crew and four tender boats.

“It can be extremely active; it’s up to the person. Hiking, fishing, swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, they can be out doing it,” he said.”People can also lounge on the boat and treat it like a yacht for a week.”

The ship, the Pacific Provider, started its life as an offshore supply vessel and also did a stint crabbing before a superstructure was added along with a crane for tender operations.

“Our only set itinerary is from point a to b, while we do have certain things planned, the activities are open to the guests and we offer recommendations,” Mullen continued. With four tenders, activities can also be split up.

Onboard, the company stays away from the word luxury.

“It’s nice. It’s really comfortable,” said Mullen. “The food is a major part of running a good operation, it’s one of the things people have routinely talked about. All in all, its definitely a premium product and the flexibility we offer is the big thing.”

Customers have included couples and groups, along with multi-generational families and full-ship charters, Mullen said.

“People want to travel more, and travel is not going to go away,” he continued. “They are thinking about more authentic experiences and there is more of an emphasis on having a life experience and immersing yourself into something more visceral versus going to an all-inclusive resort.”