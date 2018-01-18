TUI Cruises Announces Executive Appointments

TUI Cruises today announced a number of executive appoints, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Dennis Tetzlaff has been named to the newly-created position of director, nautical fleet, overseeing the fleet, safety and security, port and ground operations and crisis management.

He will report directly to Ferdinand Strohmeier, vice president of operations.

In addition, Tine Oelmann was named director of destination management and operations. She will also oversee shore excursions, activities and business development, the cruise line said, reporting to Strohmeier.

“The Mein Schiff fleet currently comprises six ships that are in operation all around the world. As a result, the challenges in the areas of nautical fleet and destination management have increased. Our new structure takes account of this,” Strohmeier noted.