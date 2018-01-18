Costa neoRomantica to Host Fashion Show

Jessica Minh Anh on the Costa neoRomantica in Tokyo

The Costa neoRomantica will host Jessica Minh Anh's latest fashion show on Feb. 6, 2018 from Hong Kong.

The supermodel will host her sky-high ocean catwalk on the sundeck of the Costa cruise ship overlooking Hong Kong’s picturesque skyline, according to a statement.

Previous ocean editions, which successfully combined art, architecture, culture, and fashion, took place in Sydney, New York, and Dubai.

The J Winter Fashion Show 2018 will premier innovative haute couture and pret-a-couture collections from 4 continents, according to a press release.

Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia said “Jessica Minh Anh has continuously made history at symbolic locations on a global scale. We are very excited to have her on board of one of our finest ships, providing an “Italy at Sea” experience to this important event and for another breath-taking showcase.”

Anh officially visited Costa neoRomantica and produced the pre-show fashion series on Victoria Harbour, Sky100, Dukling boat, and Park Lane's SKYE rooftop in Hong Kong last week.

