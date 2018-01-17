IST Launches New Booking Engine

IST has launched NAVEO, its new cruise meta search engine.

The presentation was made at FITUR 2018 as the new engine allows the searching and booking of over 15,000 cruises from 30 different cruise line partners, IST said.

"Our new B2C solution will allow travel agents to extend their cruise inventory, as well as offering them a permanent cruise sale shop window," said Manuel Sardi, CEO and Managing Director of IST.

The new cruise booking engine focuses on “creating a user-friendly, instinctive interface with an intuitive design and new functionalities," the company said.

A single screen addition to the software allows users to see multiple prices on a given sailing, part of offering a more user-friendly, intuitive experience, Sardi said.

“Full platform stats are available to the travel agent so that they can analyse user behavior and set up their own promotions and personalize their brand identity, as well as choosing many other options. This means the new tool will also act as a marketing instrument for them," Sardi noted.

NAVEO also offers extensive descriptive content and multimedia displays and is a multi- language multi-currency tool.

“We seek to offer the travel agent an opportunity to discover a new way to sell cruises,” added Sardi.