Ethan Stowell Joins Holland America's Culinary Council

Holland America Line announced that Seattle chef Ethan Stowell will join the line's Culinary Council.

Stowell joins a eam of world-renowned chefs on Holland America Line’s Culinary Council, including Master Chef and Culinary Council Chairman Rudi Sodamin and international chefs Jonnie Boer, David Burke, Elizabeth Falkner and Jacques Torres.

“Our Culinary Council was designed to bring the global leadership of a team of international culinary experts to our onboard dining experience, and we’re thrilled to welcome a creative and successful chef like Ethan to the group,” said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line’s president. “In partnership with the Culinary Council we continually evolve and enhance our menus, and we’re excited to tap into Ethan’s passion and knowledge of regional cuisine to enrich our offerings across all our ships.”

Stowell will work collaboratively with the cruise line’s culinary team to create a narrative that brings the flavors of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest onboard its seven ships cruising in the region. Guests will be able to choose regionally inspired dishes in the dining room, the company said, in a prepared statement.

On all ships, several venues will feature menu items from Stowell, including New York Pizza, and in Lido Market Stowell will be revamping the popular Distant Lands Italian station and adding seven signature tossed salads at the Wild Harvest station.

A Stowell-developed signature appetizer and main course also will be featured on the Culinary Council menu in the dining room one evening on each cruise, Holland America said.

Stowell is the executive chef and owner of Ethan Stowell Restaurants in Seattle. His restaurants include Tavolàta, How to Cook a Wolf, Staple & Fancy Mercantile, Ballard Pizza Company, Rione Xlll, Bar Cotto, Mkt., Red Cow, Frēlard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Marine Hardware, Tavolàta Capitol Hill, Derby at The Shop, and Ballard Pizza Company SLU, as well as Goldfinch Tavern in the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.

His food philosophy is all about keeping it simple, using fresh ingredients and allowing the food to do the talking, according to Holland America.