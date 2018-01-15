Big Upgrades for Carnival Victory

The Carnival Victory is in the middle of a multi-million-dollar drydock that is adding new food and beverage innovations, two Captain’s Suites and new deluxe ocean view staterooms, according to a statement from Carnival.

The ship is in the drydock at Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport for a 17-day work period.

Among the changes include the addition of Guy's Burger Joint, the RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and Bonsai Sushi Express. There is also a re-branded deli, Cherry on Top and more, including several new cabin classes, including 260-square-feet Scenic Ocean View staterooms and 320-square-foot Scenic Grand Ocean View accommodations as well as Captain’s Suites, 820-square-foot cabins offer a large extended balcony, two full-size bathrooms, separate sleeping quarters and a large living room.

The Carnival Victory operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from PortMiami.

Three-day cruises depart on Fridays and call at Nassau, while four-day voyages depart Mondays and visit Key West and Cozumel or Nassau and the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay.