Gürsoy Named Chief Legal Officer at Global Ports

Global Ports Holding has named Dr. Ece Gürsoy as Chief Legal Officer.

Prior to joining Global Ports Holding, Dr. Gürsoy served for six years as the Chief Legal Officer, Company Secretary and Executive Director of Lightsource Renewable Energy Holdings Limited.

"I am delighted that Dr. Gürsoy is joining GPH. Her extensive legal and commercial experience is a perfect match for the needs of our business. This is an exciting time for GPH and Dr. Gürsoy will play an important role as we grow our business," said Emre Sayin, CEO of Global Ports Holding, which is the world's largest operator of cruise ports.

Before becoming an in-house lawyer, she spent over eight years at international law firms Dentons and White & Case specializing in project finance, infrastructure, energy and private equity, working on a wide range of Public Private Partnerships, Private Finance Initiatives, infrastructure, concessions and renewable projects.

“GPH is a dynamic company, uniquely positioned as the leading global port operator. This role is a fantastic opportunity to help the company as it delivers on its strategy and I look forward to joining the team," added Dr. Gürsoy.

Dr. Gürsoy is a member of the Law Society of England and Wales and the Istanbul Bar Association. She holds a LL.M. degree in Corporate and Commercial law from the University of London and a Ph.D. in European Competition Law from King’s College London. She is also a member of the board of the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce and Industry where she served as Company Secretary between 2015 and 2017 and was recently appointed Vice-Chairman.