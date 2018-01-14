Mein Schiff 1 Construction Update

The new Mein Schiff 1 is 87 percent complete, according to TUI Cruises.

The newbuild is under construction at the Meyer Turku Shipyard in Finland, and scheduled to join the TUI Cruises fleet this spring. It's an evolution of the previous four Mein Schiff newbuilds, with capacity for more passengers (2,900) at 110,000 tons.

A sister ship follows in 2019.