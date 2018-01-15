Shores Global: Improving Shipboard Furniture

Balcony furniture along with the majority of poolside furniture facing the elements on the MSC Seaside were provided by Shores Global, which has made a name for itself providing long-lasting outdoor items to the cruise industry.

Andreas Krenzen, general manager of Europe, said that the company has been able to extend the lifecycle of some products from four to eight years despite the constant presence of wind, elements and the worst of all: salt air.

The firm, which has offices in Denmark and Miami, offers consulting on fabrics and material selection, and can also manage the entire production process.

Some 3,000 pieces of furniture were made for the Seaside in just two months, arriving at Fincantieri in late October.

“Every time someone gets off a chair on a ship, someone new comes and sits on it; wear and tear is extremely important,” said Krenzen. “We can advise on how to improve the product, and specify alternative materials with a lower cost, to give the same look and ambiance while lasting twice as long."

Krenzen recalled one of the company’s first cruise projects.

“We made a special design, and then saw what the salt air and wear and tear did. We wanted to figure out how to make something suited for the cruise industry. It’s taken time and research, and a lot of testing,” he said.

That company has gone as far as working with the research team at Meyer Turku to analyze steel choices, Krenzen said.

Even wicker balcony furniture has been put under the microscope, with better quality wicker materials and less PVC leading to a longer life-cycle.

Krenzen has also supplied interior pieces ranging from cushion replacements to all the casino seating on the new Majestic Princess. The firm is also well known for its furniture across the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in the adults-only Serenity areas.

Working closely with cruise lines and their outside designers, Shores Global has become known for its design trips. Leading interior design firms met in Milan last year and were treated to a tour of fabric mills and key factories in Italy and then Scandinavia.

“We do in-depth factory tours. The architects and designers can see all the steps their products go through, and can have the material in their hands,” Krenzen said. “We can share knowledge and ultimately secure better projects for the cruise ships.”

Additional trips have taken place in China, where Shores has a number of high-quality factories and a tight grip on quality control standards.

“We are planning a trip for all the large lines and architects to focus on quality. We did it with MSC, taking them to see our Chinese factory; we will gladly pass on our Chinese experience.”