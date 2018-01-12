Princess Unveils Newest Production: The Secret Silk

Princess Cruises today announced its third production show created in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz (Oscar-, Tony- and Grammy award-winning composer of “Wicked,” “Pippin,” and “Godspell").

The show, “The Secret Silk,” is a tale of adventure, romance, and enchantment that features familiar music and brings together some of Broadway’s best to transport audiences onboard, the company said.

The new show, created and directed by Tony Award-nominated John Tartaglia, debuts on the Royal Princess starting in mid-February 2018 as the ship sails the Caribbean.

“Presenting this timeless, ancient fable as the third production in our partnership, through the accomplishments of John’s creativity and Stephen’s guidance and vision, will no doubt deliver an outstanding entertainment experience for our guests,” said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruise vice president entertainment experience.

The show is said to be a story involving Asian folkloric with a contemporary spin, featuring inspired performances through the use of music, dance, puppetry and visuals. Adapted from the ancient fable “The Grateful Crane,” the story features Lan, a beautiful, selfless young woman who possesses a magical gift, secretly creating brilliant silk fabrics, Princess said.

Audiences will be introduced to original life-sized puppet creations by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and an original song, “Sing to the Sky,” both made exclusively for the line’s production.

“I am thrilled to have John Tartaglia join me on this production journey with Princess,” said Stephen Schwartz. “His puppetry mastery is sure to dazzle guests on the high seas.”

“The Secret Silk” premieres aboard the Royal Princess, followed by Island Princess in May 2018 for the Alaska season, and Diamond Princess in fall 2018.

The line’s partnership with Schwartz brings four exclusive production shows to Princess Cruises’ guests including “Magic To Do,” “Born To Dance,” “The Secret Silk” and a fourth to be debuted in 2019.