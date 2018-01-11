Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Waterland Sells Stake in A-ROSA River Cruises

AROSA Waterland Private Equity announced it has sold its interest in A-ROSA River Cruises to Duke Street, which is acquiring the company together with management. 

“We are delighted to have found in Duke Street a new investor who will push ahead with growth of the A-ROSA river cruise group,” commented Jörg Dreisow, Managing Partner at Waterland.

Waterland acquired a majority share in the company in 2009, and said it has since contributed significantly to the company’s growth and to its becoming the most successful river cruise operator in the German source market.

“We have been able to continuously strengthen our leading position in Europe over the last few years thanks to our partnership with Waterland,” said Jörg Eichler, CEO of A-ROSA. 

The transaction is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide