Seafarers’ House Names New Port Chaplain

Seafarers’ House at Port Everglades announced that The Reverend Sanford Raymond Sears is its new port chaplain, according to a statement.

Father Sears comes to Seafarers’ House from Holy Guardian Angels Church in Lantana, Fla. where he served as vicar. He is an ordained priest in the Anglican Church who worked as a hospice chaplain for six years prior to serving at Holy Guardian Angels.

Father Sears is a retired United States Coast Guard Officer and spent two years in the United States Army.

"Father Sears’ pastoral experience, as well as his service to the sea services as a member of the Coast Guard for many years, makes him a perfect fit for his new role,” said Seafarers’ House Executive Director Lesley Warrick.“We are lucky to have found someone with his background to fill this critical role of providing support to the thousands of seafarers who visit our port each year.”

One of the most demanding jobs at Seafarers’ House is that of chaplain. No two days are the same and no task is too small. From ensuring the chapel is fully stocked with necessary items, to ship visits, to responding to emergencies, the port chaplain is on call 24-7.

“While the role of a seafarer often is romanticized, it can be a difficult and lonely existence,” said Father Sears. “To become part of an organization that makes such a positive impact on the lives of these hardworking mariners is a role I am very honored to accept.”

Father Sears will lead a group of volunteer chaplains from various faiths who also support Seafarers’ House mission by providing counseling, assistance and spiritual resources.