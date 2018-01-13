Saga Sapphire to Offer Isle of Man TT Race Voyage

The Saga Sapphire has a new cruise from Dover scheduled this spring, sailing to the Isle of Man for the world famous Isle of Man TT, a motorcycle race.

The British line will offer a seven-day, all-inclusive sailing to with calls in Portland, Dublin and Liverpool, as well as the visit to the Isle of Man timed perfectly for the race, the company said.

The ship leaves on May 29, 2018 from Dover, with pricing starting at 999 British Pounds, including the UK travel package to and from Dover, all meals and entertainment, table wines at lunch and dinner, house-branded spirits, cocktails, draught beer and lager, all mixers and soft drinks, afternoon tea, 24-hour room service, welcome cocktail party, unlimited tea and coffee in selected venues, free Wi-Fi, all on-board gratuities, porterage, free shuttle bus to nearest town centre (whenever possible and when the ship is berthed more than 500 yards away), optional travel insurance and additional cancellation rights, or a reduction if passenger has own insurance.