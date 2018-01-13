Princess Debuts New Features and Upgrades on Star Princess

The Star Princess has returned to service following a two-week multi-million-dollar renovation, according to Princess Cruises. The refit period saw the company outfit the ship with some of the latest Princess enhancements to various onboard areas.

"Star Princess now offers many of the signature product innovations our guests have come to love, including the Princess Luxury Bed, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and revamped Sabatini's," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "These enhancements continue our $450 million multi-year ship renovation campaign, 'Come Back New Promise', enhancing our onboard guest experience."

Among the highlights, Sabatini's Italian Trattoria received new decor and a new menu developed in collaboration with Chef Angelo Auriana, Executive Chef and partner at the authentic Italian restaurants, The Factory Kitchen and Officine BRERA, in Los Angeles.

All rooms received the company's new luxury beds and the youth centers were also re-imagined, part of the line's Discovery at Sea program.

There are also noticeable upgrades to the shops, spa, casino, and ship-wide upgrades of carpet and upholstery.