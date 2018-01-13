Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Schulte Group Acquires PRONAV

PRONAV LogoThe Schulte Group has signed a contract for the acquisition of LNG ship manager PRONAV - subject to merger approval of the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt).

The worldwide operating Schulte Group, based in German, owns about 100 vessels (mainly container, tanker, bulker) and manages 600 vessels in all segments.

PRONAV, based in Hamburg, is an internationally renowned ship manager specialized in large LNG tonnage, according to a statement. 

Schulte Group is currently providing management services for 23 LNG carriers and has one LNG bunkering vessel and one LNG carrier on order which will join the Schulte fleet in 2018.

 

April 22, 2018
