Rostock Projects 205 Call 2018 Season

The 2018 cruise season in Rostock (Warnemünde) will open on April 8 with the first of 205 total calls as the Boudicca will be the first ship to call. Some 43 ships are scheduled to call, with 180 calls booked into Warnemünde and 25 at the overseas port, according to a press release.

First time callers will include the Brilliance of the Seas, Britannia, Marella Discovery, MSC Orchestra, Norwegian Breakaway, Sapphire Princess, Seven Seas Navigator, Viking Sun and Zenith.

AIDA will homeport two ships in Rostock, the AIDAdiva and AIDAmara, making 43 turnarounds. The Zenith will also make nine turns for Pullmantur, while FTI's Berlin will make a single turnaround.

Other homeport customers include Costa, MSC, Norwegian and Princess, all on an interporting basis.

The Norwegian Breakaway will be the biggest ship to call in 2018, the port said.

The season is also running later than ever, with three calls from the Albatros scheduled for December.