Abou Merhi Adds Two 10-Day Sailings

Abou Merhi Cruises announced that it will bookend its summer 2018 program in the Eastern Mediterranean with a pair of new 10-day cruises in June and September.

The new itineraries sail from the company’s homeport, Beirut, with calls in Marmaris, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens, Nafplio, Paros and Rhodes aboard the the 7,478-ton Orient Queen II.

The itineraries are visa-free for the local Lebanese source market, the company said.

The rest of the summer will see the company will offer Sunday departures from Beirut, with calls including Alanya, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Marmaris.