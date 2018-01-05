Barreras to Lay Ritz-Carlton Keel on Jan. 11

Barreras Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, will lay the keel to the first ultra-luxury Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel on Jan. 11, according to a prepared statement.

Expected VIPs at the event include Jose Garcia Costas, chairman of the yard; Fredrik Johannson, owner and executive project director at Tillberg Design, the design firm behind the stunning look of the ships; Timthoy Grisius, global real estate officer, Marriott; and Douglas Prothero, managing director of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

The trio of ships are expected have capacity for 298 passengers and are roughly 25,000 tons.

The first ship will be delivered in late 2019, and is being built at an estimated cost of $225 million.