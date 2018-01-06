Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Nautica Docks in Mombasa

Oceania NauticaThe Oceania Nautica arrived at the Port of Mombasa in Kenya on Thursday with 576 guests aboard, according to the Kenya Tourism Board.

The ship was in the port for a day between port calls in Zanzibar and Mahe Island.

"The arrival of MS Nautica portrays the uniqueness of Mombasa as a port of call, especially considering that Mombasa is the only port in the region where disembarking passengers can get to go on safari within the short duration of their stop," said Betty Radier, CEO of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

KTB meanwhile has its eye on building its cruise tourism business, and hopes to attract more cruise calls. The Nautica signals an encouraging season, following a recent call from the Silver Spirit.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report