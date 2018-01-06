Nautica Docks in Mombasa

The Oceania Nautica arrived at the Port of Mombasa in Kenya on Thursday with 576 guests aboard, according to the Kenya Tourism Board.

The ship was in the port for a day between port calls in Zanzibar and Mahe Island.

"The arrival of MS Nautica portrays the uniqueness of Mombasa as a port of call, especially considering that Mombasa is the only port in the region where disembarking passengers can get to go on safari within the short duration of their stop," said Betty Radier, CEO of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).

KTB meanwhile has its eye on building its cruise tourism business, and hopes to attract more cruise calls. The Nautica signals an encouraging season, following a recent call from the Silver Spirit.