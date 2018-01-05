Bahrain Opens 2018 with Double Call

Bahrain started 2018 with a double call day on January 3, with two ships in port from MSC Cruises and AIDA Cruises, with more than 5,600 passengers.

“We are happy to welcome the first two cruise ships for 2018 and are committed to providing all the facilities necessary to ensure their safe arrival into the Kingdom. We look forward to receiving more cruise ships over the next few months. This comes as part of the BTEA’s focus to revitalize the tourism sector which will further contribute towards the national economy,” said the Chief Executive Officer of BTEA, H.E. Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa, in a prepared statement.

Bahrain is expected to report a 33 call season with 80,000 visitors, he noted.