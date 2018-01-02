Ponant Partners with Adonis

Adonis today announced that they have started a project with Ponant along with its main manning agency Uvea Marine Services (UMS) to integrate Adonis payroll and crewing operations by the end of 2018.

"The complexity of our global operations made it necessary for us to start looking for a brand new platform and technology for our crewing agent UMS. By choosing Adonis, we are confident that we are entering the future together with a partner that fully understand our high demands for reliable, efficient and cost reducing systems," said François Vielfaure, executive vice president of marine operations for Ponant.

"Being selected by Ponant after a rigorous evaluation process confirms that Adonis is continuing to meet the needs of today's labor-intensive, demanding and highly competitive maritime businesses," said Sigrid Kviteberg, project director at Adonis.

"Ponant and Adonis both enjoy reputations as innovators in their respective fields, which is why we're so honored to have been selected as their technology partner," he continued. "We look forward to helping them streamline their existing fleet, and to a productive, long-term partnership to support their growth and continued innovation in the years ahead."