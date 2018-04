Ponant’s new Le Lapérouse vessel is now on her way to final outfitting in Norway following the start of her building process at VARD Tulcea, in Romania.

Hull No. 848 is now heading to a VARD facility in Soviknes, Norway. Ponant is expected to take delivery of the ground-breaking ship in June.

She is the first of four identical 180-passenger sister ships for the luxury expedition company, a sister ship will follow in 2018, and two more ships are on order for 2019.