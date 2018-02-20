Naval Rocha Offering Key Yard Location in Lisbon

In Lisbon, the SeaDream II drydocked at Naval Rocha’s facility in early November.

Among the highlights was significant steel work in and around the ship’s various ballast and water tanks. There was also new piping installed and mechanical work, such as a propeller shaft and thruster overhaul, according to Sergio Rodrigues, commercial director at the shipyard.

Hotel work included refurbishments in the ship’s staterooms, as well as projects in the galley and new carpeting.

When the SeaDream II sailed from Lisbon, the Royal Clipper entered the yard, and there was also a wet dock for the Corinthian.

For 2018, work is planned for the Star Flyer, Corinthian, Clio and SeaDream I.

“It’s common to have a booking one year ahead of time and then start detailed planning around six months before the vessel arrives,” Rodrigues said.

The biggest challenge of a drydock is to ensure the vessel is delivered back to its owner on time. General jobs see about 200 to 300 yard workers plus a small army of subcontractors.

“We prepare the staffing we need and plan during the ship visit. We know about two-thirds of the way during the drydock whether we need to add more workers if there is unexpected work, and we react immediately,” Rodrigues said. “We prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

