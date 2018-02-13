Tight Planning for Perfect Execution

“We see any project as 80 percent planning and 20 percent execution,” said Tony Body, project director at Trimline.

The UK-based outfit completed major transformations on two Marella Cruises vessels, refitting all staterooms and various public areas as the ships were converted from their previous lives under the Royal Caribbean International banner.

For the Marella Discovery 2, Trimline re-carpeted 915 staterooms, put in new wall coverings with updated colors, and replaced furniture, bedding and more, according to Simon Dawkins, key account manager.

In addition was the creation of the Live Room entertainment space, the ship’s focal hub.

With a good six-month lead time, Trimline oversaw manufacturing and logistics.

A team arrived in Cadiz to prepare before the ship drydocked, and with 200 workers onsite, the company had its own logistics tent pierside.

“We can get to our materials day and night,” said Dawkins. “This year we are considering hiring our own crane.”

In between and ongoing is in-service work, as well as projects for a host of other cruise lines ranging from Seabourn and Holland America to Saga and Oceania.

Body and Dawkins said the planning cycle was all about working backwards – from when the project needs to be completed, to the ship’s arrival at the yard and also taking into account manufacturing times and the shipping and clearance of goods.

“We plan it very tightly,” said Body. “We go through every project every morning with each department head.”

Common theme? “It’s all about the return on investment,” said Dawkins.

Aiming to take on more and bigger projects, Trimline has a database of roughly 3,000 workers, and has recently added 12 full-time staff members, in addition to opening a new 11,000-square-foot logistics center.

---

