Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Preplanning Essential for Drydocking Success

CCS oversees drydocks for a number of clients, including Marella Cruises.

Planning for a ship’s next refurbishment generally starts during its current drydocking.

“Planning starts before the last day of the previous drydocking. We have planned maintenance and also identify what needs to be done in the next drydocking,” said Olaf Groeger, managing director at Columbia Cruise Services (CCS).

The company provided full project management services on a number of refurbishment jobs this past autumn, including a trio of overlapping Hapag-Lloyd ships, FTI’s Berlin, and a vessel from Marella (formerly Thomson) Cruises.

He said the company has expertise in everything from high-end interior refurbishment to significant technical work. Two years ago, CCS ran point taking the engines out of a cruise ship for overhauling, and then reinstalling them.

“Each and every project has something different,” Groeger continued. He noted shipowners were more involved on the hotel side, but the technical jobs could be even more challenging.

“No one sees those as important, but it’s a total show stopper if they don’t go as planned,” he commented.

Jobs are getting increasingly dense, with less time to execute work in drydocks. Groeger described the cruise market as booming with more demand than supply.

“With limited ships on the market, there is a lot to do,” he said. “Everyone that has an older ship wants it upgraded and everyone with a newer ship wants to keep it at high standards.”

---

Go inside the world of cruise ship drydocking and refurbishment with the 2018 Cruise Industry News Drydocking and Refurbishment Reportpresenting a 70-page overview of the $3 billion annual cruise ship drydock and refit market including a full 2018, 2019, 2020 estimated drydocking scheduled based on available data and research.

The report offers interviews with key drydocking executives from cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, as well as case studies, trend reports and much more. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Galveston
Cruise Industry News Annual Report