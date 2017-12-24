Chinese Vice Minister of Transport Visits the Arison Training Center (CSMART)

Vice Minister He and the Delegation Watches Senario Demonstration at Bridge Simulator Room

Vice Minister Jianzhong of China’s Ministry of Transport has visited the Arison Maritime Center in Almere, the Netherlands, according to a statement from Carnival Corporation. The vice minister was given a presentation of the safety simulation maritime training center, visited the full mission bridge and engine simulators and watched a number of scenario demonstrations.

The Arison Maritime Center opened in July 2016, with a total investment of 75 million euros. At around 11,000 square meters, it is described as being the most progressive maritime center of its kind in the world, providing world-class maritime simulation training to over 6,500 officers and engineers across the company’s 10 cruise brands.

The vice minister praised the efforts and contributions Carnival has made to cruise safety. “Among the bridge simulators I have visited, the facilities in Arison Maritime Center are no doubt the best. As the largest cruise company in the world, Carnival sets the industrial standard in the safety training of officers and engineers and improvement of their navigating competence,” he said.

The event was also attended by Vice Admiral William Burke, chief maritime officer at Carnival; Commodore David L. Christie, senior vice president, Maritime Quality Assurance; Lars Ljoen, executive vice president and managing director at Carnival Maritime; and Captain Hans Hederström, managing director at the Arison Maritime Center (CSMART).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei