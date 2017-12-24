Chinese Vice Minister of Transport Visits the Arison Training Center (CSMART)

Vice Minister Jianzhong of China’s Ministry of Transport has visited the Arison Maritime Center in Almere, the Netherlands, according to a statement from Carnival Corporation. The vice minister was given a presentation of the safety simulation maritime training center, visited the full mission bridge and engine simulators and watched a number of scenario demonstrations.

The Arison Maritime Center opened in July 2016, with a total investment of 75 million euros. At around 11,000 square meters, it is described as being the most progressive maritime center of its kind in the world, providing world-class maritime simulation training to over 6,500 officers and engineers across the company’s 10 cruise brands.

The vice minister praised the efforts and contributions Carnival has made to cruise safety. “Among the bridge simulators I have visited, the facilities in Arison Maritime Center are no doubt the best. As the largest cruise company in the world, Carnival sets the industrial standard in the safety training of officers and engineers and improvement of their navigating competence,” he said.

The event was also attended by Vice Admiral William Burke, chief maritime officer at Carnival; Commodore David L. Christie, senior vice president, Maritime Quality Assurance; Lars Ljoen, executive vice president and managing director at Carnival Maritime; and Captain Hans Hederström, managing director at the Arison Maritime Center (CSMART).