Singapore: MPA Steps Up Safety Efforts During Holiday and Monsoon Season

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has stepped up efforts to enhance safety at sea during the year-end festive season, which also coincides with the Northeast monsoon season.

The MPA said that the Port of Singapore typically sees as much as a 15 percent increase in the number of passengers during the months of November to January. This period coincides with the Northeast monsoon season, which may create unfavorable conditions at sea. Thus, passengers should continue to be mindful of basic safety practices while enjoying the festive mood, the MPA stated.

On top of scheduled inspections, MPA’s port inspectors and marine surveyors will carry out spot checks more frequently on ferries and harbor and pleasure craft to ensure that they comply with the necessary rules and regulations.

MPA officers also continue to conduct briefings on navigational safety to Masters and crew of regional ferries, launch operators, pleasure craft and sea sports centers to provide updates on the port and remind them of the importance of adhering to bridge management procedures, maintaining a proper lookout at all times and preventing close-quarters situations.

Vessels are also reminded through MPA’s Vessel Traffic Information Service broadcast to remain alert and observe safety best practices when crossing the Traffic Separation Scheme and precautionary areas.

Members of the public who are taking ferries or cruises are reminded to be vigilant at all times and exercise care when travelling. They should familiarise themselves with the life-saving equipment and passenger safety instructions.

MPA’s Port Master, Mr Kevin Wong, said: “Safety is everyone’s responsibility. While we enjoy the festive season, let’s not forget to stay safe at all times. Always exercise extra caution and navigational prudence, and observe best practices. Do this every day of the year but carry this out with even greater care during the holidays.”