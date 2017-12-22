Scenes from the MSC Seaside Christening Event

Captain Scala, Sophia Loren and Pierfrancesco Vago Celebrating the Inauguration of MSC Seaside (photo: Ivan Sarfatti).

The bottle breaks against the hull to name the MSC Seaside.

Fireworks note the naming on Thursday evening at PortMiami.

MSC Seaside Master, Pier Paolo Scala, MSC Cruises CEO, Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises USA Chairman, Rick Sasso, MSC Cruises USA Chairman, Roberto Fusaro, MSC Cruises Head of Commercial Services, Achille Staiano. (photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

MSC Seaside and MSC Ans Come Together to Celebrate New Addition to the Fleet (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, and Andrea and Veronica Bocelli Present New Partnership with ABF, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, is Happy to Present New Vessel to Miami (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

Roberto Fusaro, President of MSC Cruises North America, and Legendary Quarterback Dan Marino Present New Partnership with the Miami Dolphins (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

Executive Vice President of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company USA, Allen Clifford and MSC Cruises USA Chairman, Rick Sasso (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

MSC Cruises Top Management and Select Guests Enjoy the Launch of New Vessel, MSC Seaside (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

Traditional Crew Parade Welcomes MSC Seaside to the MSC Cruises Fleet (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)

MC Mario Lopez, Captain Scala, Pierfrancesco Vago, Andrea Bocelli and his Pianist Welcome MSC Seaside’s Godmother Sophia Loren to the Stage (photo: Ivan Sarfatti)