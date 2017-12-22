MSC Names Seaside in Miami Ceremony, Announces More News

The MSC Seaside was named in a Miami ceremony by international screen legend and Godmother for all MSC Cruises’ ships, Sophia Loren. Mario Lopez hosted the evening that saw performances by Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli, and special guest Dan Marino, a retired NFL quarterback from the Miami Dolphins (MSC is the team's official cruise company).

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said: “MSC Seaside’s naming embodies a pivotal moment for MSC Cruises and the industry overall. She is the first ship of the fifth new prototype that we have developed since we entered this industry only in 2003 and she introduces a wholly-innovative concept that has already set a new standard for the industry to follow. The distinctive and unique Seaside Class is designed to bring guests closer to the sea to enjoy cruising in warm weather whilst pushing the boundaries of maritime and guest-centric technology – the way only a cruise line with over 300 years of maritime tradition could have done.”

MSC Cruises also announced today two new partnerships.

The first is with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF), where MSC Cruises’ guest donations will support ABF’s valuable work in Haiti.

Every dollar donated onboard by a guest will go directly to the Foundation to make a real difference, MSC said.

Vago said: “MSC Seaside will sail year around in the Caribbean and with this partnership we wish to express our commitment to giving something back to the places where we operate. This charitable activity is in fact focused on helping the children of Haiti. They are the future and deserve the best and, as a family-owned company this is a cause close to our hearts.”

To mark the launch of the partnership with ABF, the world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli took to the stage during the naming ceremony with 30 children from the Voices of Haiti, a talented choir of Haitian school students aged between 6 and 14 that brings music into the schools of the ABF and St. Luke Foundation for Haiti.

Bocelli commented: “The sea is a place of freedom; it is the guardian of fascinating wonders, of answers that help us grow. Being an artist means being an explorer. It is therefore a particularly joyful opportunity for me to bring on board my singing and most importantly the voices, joy and enthusiasm of the children’s choir the ‘Voices of Haiti”. This choir is the result of one of the educational projects carried out, in Haiti and beyond, by the Foundation bearing my name.”

MSC also announced a new partnership with Joe Bastianich the restaurateur, author and TV personality with thirty restaurants worldwide including New York City-based Babbo and Del Posto and Carnevino in Las Vegas. Bastianich will become the newest addition to the impressive line-up of internationally renowned chefs and restaurateurs partnering with MSC Cruises across its global fleet and will create a signature dish exclusively for MSC Seaside that will feature on the Elegant Night menu.