Crystal Names Kari Tarnowski New VP of Marketing

Kari Tarnowski

Crystal Cruises has announced the appointment of Kari Tarnowski as vice president of marketing based in the company’s Miami office.

Reporting directly to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Carmen Roig, Tarnowski will lead all marketing efforts for Crystal including advertising, digital, direct mail, loyalty programs and marketing communications.

Tarnowski brings with her more than two decades of strategic marketing experience in the cruise and hotel industries including stints as head of marketing for a number of luxury cruise lines.

Most recently, Tarnowski was chief marketing officer for Elite Island Resorts where she led marketing efforts for 10 all-inclusive resorts across five islands in the Caribbean. She also served as senior vice president of marketing for Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

April 22, 2018
