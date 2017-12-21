Cruise Industry News 101

KfW IPEX Banks Leads Syndicate for New Royal Caribbean Ships

Meyer Turku Shipyard

KfW IPEX Bank has announced that it is leading an international consortium providing $2.5 billion in financing for two 5,500-passenger ships for Royal Caribbean to be built at Meyer Turku in Finland.

Fueled by LNG, the ships are slated for deliveries in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

With KfW IPEX being the syndicate leader, the other banks involved include BNP Paribas,HSBC, Commerzbank, Santander, BBVA, Bayern/LB, DZ Bank, JPMorgan and SMBC.

This is the largest syndicate package that KfW IPEX has ever structured and led, contributing a 686 million euros.

The financing is covered by the Finnish export credit authority, Finnvera, and also by export credit insurance by the Federal Republic of Germany (Hermes cover). Finnish Export Credit, a subsidiary of Finnvera will provide most of the funds at OECD-set ship financing interest rates.

The loans granted separately for each ship have terms of 12 years from the delivery date.

The production calls for the complete hulls and main engines at the Neptun Werft in Rostock, Germany.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report