New Cruise Ships of All Sizes for 2018

Sixteen new ships will be delivered this year, the biggest year for new ship deliveries since 2001, when 17 ships hit the market.

This year will also mark a diverse one for ship deliveries, starting with the gigantic, high-tech 5,400-passenger Symphony of the Seas being built at STX France and extending to the unique 300-guest Flying Clipper, being built at Brodosplit in Croatia as the world’s largest sailing ship.

The 16 ships represent more than 34,000 berths and a value exceeding $8.7 billion, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

In between are contemporary market ships from TUI Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises, as well as Holland America Line.

Among the big ships, the AIDAnova may be the most unique, as it will be the first ship delivered with the ability run on LNG fuel.

There are also luxury ships, highlighted by the new Seabourn Ovation and Viking’s Orion. A full listing is available via the cruise ship orderbook.

And, four expedition ships will enter service, including a duo from Ponant as well as new ships from Hurtigruten and Mystic Cruises, marking the start of the expedition building boom.

