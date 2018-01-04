2018 Biggest Year for New Cruise Ships Since 2001

This year will mark the biggest year for new ship deliveries since 2001, when 17 ships and 25,052 berths were introduced to the cruise industry.

For 2018, the number of ships will be the second most of all time, with 16 ships expected to be delivered, according to the cruise ship orderbook.

Berth introductions and capacity, however, will be at an all time high, with 34,352 berths expected to hit the market, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The additional berths beat out the record year the industry saw in 2010, when 28,676 berths were introduced.

Twenty-four new ships are expected to be introduced in 2019, according to the cruise ship orderbook.

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched. See a preview by clicking here.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Order the 2018-2019 edition today.