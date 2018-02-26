Prince Rupert: ‘Authentic Experience’

“We are expecting 30 cruise calls this year and the same number of passengers as in 2017, approximately 17,000,” said Brian Friesen, marketing manager at the Prince Rupert Authority.

“Last year we had 26 calls and 17,000 passengers, over double what we saw in 2016, which was double 2015.” Norwegian Cruise Line came back last year with the Sun and the Jewel. Other callers included Oceania, Seabourn, Regent and The World.

The destination has also expanded its shore excursion capabilities and introduced some new products. Tours include bear and whale watching, jet boats, hiking and kayaking.

“Given that we are seeing ships with just a few hundred passengers to more than 2,000, our sweet spot may be in the middle, but as we are building out our tour capacity we are looking to bring in bigger vessels,” Friesen added.

He said that Prince Rupert offers a very authentic experience. “We are part of the Alaska cruise theater, but compared to some of the most popular ports, ours is a real port community nestled among just incredible scenery. We offer nature experiences and active tours, but also culture and real history, including interaction with First Nation people. We also have a bit of pioneer history. Prince Rupert is not a manufactured tourism experience; we are authentic.”

---

