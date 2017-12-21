AIDAcara Becomes First AIDA Ship to Call in Sydney

History was made when the AIDAcara sailed into Sydney Harbor on Dec. 19, becoming the first AIDA ship to call in Sydney, Australia.

To mark the occasion, AIDA provided a live broadcast on Facebook for the call, which was part of the ship's 116-day 41-port world cruise.

The ship was docked by Captain Tommy Moller, who sailed past the famous Opera House and docked the vessel at Sydney's state-of-the-art White Bay Cruise Terminal.

The AIDAcara then departed, heading to the Great Barrier Reef and then Cairns on Dec. 21, which will be followed by a call in Darwin on Dec. 29. For the New Year, the ship will be at sea with a New Year's Eve party planned, according to AIDA.