Pallis Out at MedCruise as Papachristou Takes Interim Role

MedCruise announced that Thanos Pallis has transitioned out of his role as Secretary General, a position he held since April 2013.

In the interim, Aimilia Papachristou, MedCruise Adviser, will assume the role of acting Secretary General, MedCruise said.

Papachristou joined MedCruise in October 2013 as Policy Adviser looking after European port policies.

She holds a BSc and a MSc in Shipping from the University of the Aegean and is a maritime economist with significant experience in studies on port economics, management and policy and maritime transport policies and governance.

From 2011 to 2012, she worked as special adviser to the Secretary General of Ports and Port Policy, at the Ministry of Development Competitiveness and Shipping of the Hellenic Republic.

MedCruise said it wanted to thank Thanos Pallis for his contributions to the team and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

MedCruise President Airam Diaz Pastor noted: "I would personally like to thank Thanos for his contribution to the Association and professionalism and wish him every success to his future projects".