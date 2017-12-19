Carnival to Launch New Series on Univision

Carnival Corporation today announced it is partnering with Univision Communications to develop the first O·C·E·A·N primetime series.

The show will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT / 7 p.m. CT beginning January 7 on the Univision Network, according to a statement.

Carnival said that the show, 'La Gran Sorpresa' (The Great Surprise), will use the power of travel to reunite families as they overcome hardships created by illness, separation and other challenges.

The one-hour program is hosted by award-winning television personality Poncho de Anda.

For the series' first six episodes, de Anda will be joined by several well-known personalities, including Univision Deportes' Karina Banda; "Despierta America's" Franscisca Lachapel and Maity Interiano; and Ligia Uriarte of Univision's primetime dramedy, "Mi Marido Tiene Familia."

In its first season, the series surprises a number of families as they sail aboard ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line.

"Based on the exceptionally positive viewing results that exceed all other travel-related shows and the increased interest in cruise vacations our shows continue to generate, we are very excited to partner with Univision on 'La Gran Sorpresa' and build on their strong connection with the Hispanic community," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "Showcasing the extraordinary experiences our guests enjoy while on a cruise vacation for a full hour in primetime will position us to significantly expand the awareness of and demand for cruising within a burgeoning demographic that inherently values everything cruise vacations represent – family, friends, culture and fun."

"We are thrilled to deliver the power of Univision Studios and our beloved personalities to bring 'La Gran Sorpresa' to the leading Spanish-language network in the country," said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales and marketing, UCI. "Our partnership with Carnival Corporation and its award-winning cruise line brands will further deepen their efforts by engaging Hispanic America with stories that resonate and unite families."