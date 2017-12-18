Dream Cruises Unveils Tiffany High Tea at Sea

The World Dream is offering guests the opportunity to visit Asia's first Tiffany & Co., which has a retail outlet aboard Genting's newest ship. In addition, passengers can take part in an exclusive Tiffany & Co. High Tea Set - the first tea set at sea, the company said.

“Dream Cruises’ retail-experience concept is designed to engage and inspire our guests with exceptional products and impeccable service,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “We are delighted to extend this concept to World Dream with the first Tiffany & Co. and Dior Jewellery & Watches at sea, making their Asian and World debuts respectively. To further engage our guests with truly personalized experiences, new retail-entertainment features have been implemented on World Dream, including an interactive Scents & Spirits experience wall to concoct the perfect combination of perfumes and potables, as well as a MAKE-UP BAR that encourages guests of all ages to experiment with the latest beauty products and techniques.”

A set menu showcasing exclusive Tiffany treats and authentic British delights will be served every Monday, Thursday and Saturday afternoon at the Seafood Grill. During the limited-time launch period, an introductory price of HKD 98 per person for the set will be offered, the company said.

“We are delighted that World Dream Cruise guests will now have the opportunity to explore Tiffany’s legendary collections in an environment of luxury and service that is unique among the world’s premier jewelers,” said Veronica Cordoba, Director of Trade for Latin America, Tiffany & Co.